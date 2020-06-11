Mayor Deanna Reed not listed on November election ballot

According to the Voter Registrar of Harrisonburg, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed is not listed on the ballot for the general election in November.

Reed, who announced her intention for re-election to city council earlier this year, was chosen as a nominee by Harrisonburg democrats in their virtual caucus in May.

WHSV News reached out to Reed for comment but have not heard back.

Alleyn Harned, the chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, had no comment when reached by phone earlier on Thursday.

According to the registrar, those appearing on the November 2020 ballot for Harrisonburg City Council include Democrats Charles Hendricks and Laura Dent, Republican Kathleen Kelley and Independent George Hirschmann.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

