Mayor Reed starts "Mask Up Harrisonburg Initiative" to help vulnerable neighborhoods

In Harrisonburg, Mayor Deanna Reed started the "Mask Up Harrisonburg Initiative" to help those in vulnerable neighborhoods across the city have access to proper face coverings during the pandemic.

Mayor Reed is collecting face masks to distribute to people in vulnerable communities in Harrisonburg.

Her goal is to collect 1,000 face mask donations.

"As soon as I hit 1,000 [masks] we will put more door kits together which will have a mask, hand sanitizer, and some COVID-19 information," Reed said.

Reed said she began asking the community for donations just a few days ago and the response has been amazing. She said she's already received over 700 masks donated by people in the community.

"It's really coming together nicely, but that's the type of community we are," Reed said. "We're a very kind, and caring and giving community, so for us to come together for this, this shows exactly who we are as Harrisonburg."

Reed said the more masks donated, the more people they can help. She said if they exceed their goal of 1,000, she would like to distribute the extras to those using Harrisonburg's public transportation, so they as well can remain safe.

If you're interested in donating, you can contact Mayor Reed at Deanna.Reed@harrisonburgva.gov.