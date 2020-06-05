Mayor Stoney wants charges dropped for Richmond protesters arrested for curfew violation

Following a week of protests against police brutality, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants charges dropped for protesters who violated curfew.

Stoney issued a curfew for the city on Sunday morning that expired on Wednesday, June 3 in response to the protests.

“What could have been peaceful protests, turned into violent destruction," said Mayor Stoney at the time. “We are all disappointed, and we feel the pain that is being felt throughout this country for the last few nights."

George Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America and led to protests across the country.

Some of those protests - including in Richmond - left businesses damaged and looted. But Mayor Stoney wants to make it clear that peaceful protesters should not be punished for those actions.

In a tweet Friday morning, Stoney said he’s spoked with Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin and made it clear that he’d like to see charges dropped for people who were arrested for violating curfew.

NBC12 reached out to McEachin who says she is considering Stoney’s request. A statement will be released when a decision is made.