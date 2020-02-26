Strasburg mayor's case sent back to General District Court

On Wednesday, Strasburg Mayor Richard Orndorff, Jr. appeared in Shenandoah Circuit Court for charges stemming from 2019.

According to Virginia State Police, the 55-year-old man is charged with four misdemeanor counts of food stamp fraud and two misdemeanor counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

The case follows an incident this past spring in which Orndorff was charged with DUI after allegedly hitting the Strasburg Community Library on a John Deere Gator ATV.

In the months afterward, town residents petitioned for his removal from office, especially since police said it was his second DUI offense within five years.

The DUI charges were temporarily dropped so they could be prosecuted alongside the food stamp fraud and false pretense charges.

In court on Wednesday, Orndorff's attorney demanded his client receive a jury trial for all of his charges.

Because all of the charges were misdemeanors, the judge certified the case back to the General District Court.

The Commonwealth's Attorney objected to the change of court, but the judge said under Virginia Law Code 16.1-126, he can certify the case no matter an objection.

A date has not yet been set for when Orndorff will appear back in court.