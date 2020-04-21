McDonald's offering free 'thank you meals' to first responders

Fast food chain McDonald's says they will be offering free "Thank You Meals" for healthcare workers and first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the restaurant, from Wednesday, April 22, to Tuesday, May 5, all healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics will be eligible for free meals, with select options.

Each 'Thank You Meal' will be available at no charge through the drive-thru or carryout at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in the classic Happy Meal box.

Employees have to show their work badge, and then can receive their choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit for breakfast, with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown. For lunch or dinner, they can receive their choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish®, with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

McDonald's has stayed open throughout the pandemic, and the company says in a statement that they are "grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times.

"Serving these brave men and women would not be possible without McDonald’s dedicated and unwavering restaurant employees, who are also doing their part to help during this time," the company stated. "McDonald’s employees are the heart of the business, and their health and safety has been, and will continue to be, the company’s top priority. McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures to ensure the well-being of its employees, and continuing to explore additional safety steps in accordance with guidance issued by local and national health authorities including the CDC."

Nearly all McDonald’s U.S. restaurants remain open for drive-thru and carryout options to keep food delivery as contactless as possible, as well as McDelivery and mobile order in select places.

