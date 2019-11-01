Voters in Shenandoah County will see proposed meals tax on Tuesday's ballot

In addition to elected offices, voters in Shenandoah County will also see a question for about a meals tax on the ballot.

(Cropped Photo: Lindsay D’Addato / WyoFile / CC BY 2.0 / )

If the majority of voters are in favor of the meals tax, there will be a 4 percent tax increase on prepared food and beverage purchases, making the total tax 9.3 percent.

The money raised through the tax would go toward education and public safety capital projects in the county.

The meals tax will only impact restaurants outside of town limits, so places like the truck stop interchange near Toms Brook, will be one place that could see a tax increase.

But they aren't the only ones who would see an impact.

And Bryce Resort in Basye thinks the tax would be unfair.

"While Bryce Resort is proud of the positive impact we have on Shenandoah County and our local communities by providing a significant portion of the county's tourism revenues, we don't think any of us would choose to be unequally taxed. We believe this referendum, if passed, will place an unfair burden on Bryce Resort,"

President of Board of Directors, Sally Montrey, said.

The Shenandoah County administrator said if the meals tax does not get passed by majority vote, they will find other ways to fund those projects.

If you have questions, the people working the polls on Tuesday will not be able to go into much detail about the tax, in an effort to keep from persuading voters in any way.

"I've asked the county to provide just a factual document for us to give as a handout to our voters, and they have provided that, and I'm certainly glad to share with you the information they've given us," Director of Elections and General Registrar, Lisa McDonald, said.

The county administrator said if the tax gets voted down, it will be three years before it can show up again on a ballot.