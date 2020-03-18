Mechanic at West Virginia mine died trying to help driver with trailer

A Mine Safety and Health Administration investigation found that a mechanic at a West Virginia mine was killed while trying to help a truck driver position a trailer last month.

A preliminary accident report provides details about the death of 50-year-old James Campbell. The mechanic was working at the Federal No. 2 coal mine in Fairview on Feb. 27 when he was hit by the trailer.

The report said Campbell was standing in front of the trailer wheels to help the driver.

The truck driver moved it forward and caused the wheels of the trailer to hit Campbell, according to MSHA's preliminary accident report.

He died at 10:00 p.m. at the hospital.

It marked the 4th mining fatality reported in 2020, and the 2nd classified by MSHA as “Powered Haulage.” MSHA officials previously said the mine is currently closed.