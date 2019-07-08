Medical Monday: Breast cancer awareness

On this Medical Monday, Dr. Todd Goodnight, from Augusta Health, talks about breast cancer awareness and screenings.

Dr. Goodnight says the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a non-profit group of 28 leading cancer centers in America, recommends an annual mammogram starting at age 40. He says that they're trying to find breast cancer early because that's "when we can really help people."

A woman's lifetime risk of breast cancer is roughly one in eight, Dr. Goodnight says, so there's a high likelihood you will know someone effected or be affected yourself.

Augusta Health has a 3D mammogram machine, which Dr. Goodnight says is helpful for imaging of dense breasts. Augusta Health also has the NAPBC accreditation. That's a national accreditation program for breast centers, and Dr. Goodnight says it ensures that from screening to biopsy to diagnosis and treatment they have dotted the i's and crossed the t's.

For more information on breast cancer screenings at Augusta Health, you can call (540) 332-4486 or visit their website.