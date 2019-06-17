Medical Monday: Contraceptive options

On this Medical Monday, Dr. Cathy Slusher, from the Harrisonburg OB/GYN, talks about contraceptive options.

Dr. Slusher says there are a number of contraceptive options these days — including birth control pills, IUDs, implantables, and permanent sterilization.

She says a misconception with the pills is that they are not safe, but she says that's not true. Dr. Slusher says the pills are very safe and they can even help prevent some cancers.

For more information on contraceptive options, you can call Harrisonburg OB/GYN at (540) 434-3831 or visit their website.