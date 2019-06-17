Medical Monday: Lung cancer screenings

On this Medical Monday, Dr. Matthew Shapiro, a radiologist with Augusta Health, talks about lung cancer screenings.

Dr. Shapiro says the exam, which is a specialized CT scan with a low does, only takes about five minutes.

Dr. Shapiro says 85% of lung cancer is attributable to cigarette smoking. He says there are two groups of patients who are considered to be at high risk for lung cancer and the lung cancer screening is recommended for.

Group one includes patients between the ages of 55 and 80 who have a smoking history of one pack a day for 30 years or were former smokers who have quit within the past 15 years. Dr. Shapiro says payment for those studies is available through private insurers and Medicare.

Group two is patients 50 and older who have a history of smoking a pack a day for 20 years and one additional risk factor. Dr. Shapiro says there is no insurance or Medicare coverage for that group. But he says there is a grant at Augusta Health from the American Cancer Society and Augusta Foundation, which will subsidize that so patients can get the exam for only $70.

For more information on lung cancer screenings and how important they are to survival rates, you can call (540) 332-440 or visit their website.