Medical Monday: Plastic surgery for men

On this Medical Monday, Dr. Saied Asfa, from Asfa Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa, talks about common plastic surgery for men in honor of Father's Day.

Dr. Asfa says for men, the most common invasive procedure is the eyelid surgery. He says the surgery can improve bags underneath eyes.

Dr. Asfa says the second most common invasive procedure is the neck when they remove a fat pad from the neck.

For men, Dr. Asfa says the most common type of a non-invasive procedure is Botox.

For more information, you can call the Asfa Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa at (540) 432-0303 or visit their website.