Medical Monday: Sentara RMH recognized for nursing excellence

On this Medical Monday, Lesley Cook, director of the Magnet Program at Sentara RMH, talks about the hospital's re-designation as a Magnet facility.

Designation as a Magnet facility, Cook says, is the highest credential a health care organization can achieve for nursing practice. The facility was first designated in the 2014 by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and every four years, they must re-apply.

Cook says only 9% of hospitals in the U.S. achieve this designation. She says research shows that Magnet hospitals have higher patient satisfaction and better patient outcomes.

For more information about Sentara RMH and the services they offer, you can visit their website or call (540) 689-1000.