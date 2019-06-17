Medical Monday: Stroke awareness

On this Medical Monday, Shelly Payne, with the Augusta Health Stroke Team, talks about the importance of stroke awareness and knowing the symptoms of a stroke.

May was National Stroke Awareness Month, and there are a few things people need to be on the lookout for when someone is potentially having a stroke.

Payne says the acronym "FAST" is an easy way to remember some of the symptoms to look for.

F: Face

Any facial drooping or changes

A: Arm

Any arm weakness or the inability to raise/move arms

S: Speech

Slurred or garbled speech, or speech that does not make sense

T: Time

Time to call 911 — time lost is brain lost

On the first Friday of each month, the Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club meets to provide support for anyone who has suffered a stroke, as well as family members, care partners and anyone involved in that person's care after a stroke.

For more information about the Stroke Center or the Stroke Club, you can visit their website or email s2payne@augustahealth.com.