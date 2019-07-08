Medical Monday: Sun exposure and skin cancer

On this Medical Monday, Dr. Saied Asfa, from Asfa Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa, talks about skin cancer and the risks of sun exposure.

Dr. Asfa says sun exposure is the main factor in having skin cancer, which he says is the most common cancer in the U.S. He says the most common kind of skin cancer is a basal cell carcinoma, followed by a squamous cell carcinoma. Dr. Asfa says melanoma is the most serious kind of skin cancer.

According to Dr. Asfa, when diagnosing skin cancer, doctors are looking for any kind of lesion that changes color, quality and any other new symptoms. Some of the warning signs, he says, are lesions that haven't bothered you before that start to change in size, in color, or starts to itch.

Dr. Asfa says prevention is the best treatment option.

