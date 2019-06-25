Meet Frisky, our Pet of the Week

Learn how you can adopt Frisky, or any pet you'd love to love, from Tiffany Corbin, with the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, in the video above from WHSV News at Noon.

Frisky, our Pet of the Week, looks for his forever home on WHSV News at Noon.

Frisky is a 15-year-old miniature poodle mix. He is a little older, but he's surprisingly spry and has a lot of life left in him. Frisky is used to being in a home, and he is housebroken. He's fine with other dogs, and he tolerates cats.

Right now, the RHSPCA has a seniors for seniors discount. For anyone aged 55 or older, the adoption fee for any of the dogs or cats over the age of 7 is $30.

June is also "Adopt a Shelter Cat Month," and RHSPCA is offering a discounted price on cat adoption fees. For the month of June, the adoption fee for all kittens and adult cats is only $25.

For more information on how you can adopt Frisky, or any other pet from the RHSPCA, you can call (540) 434-5270 or visit their website.