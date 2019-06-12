Meet Larry, Moe and Curly, our Pets of the Week

Learn how you can adopt Larry, Moe, Curly, or any pet you'd love to love, from Tiffany Corbin, with the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, in the video above from WHSV News at Noon.

The three stooges — Larry, Moe and Curly — are 3-month-old domestic short-hair kittens. They are full of energy and have so much fun playing together. Larry and Curly love to roughhouse and wrestle with each other, but Moe's a bit more chill and is content to watch.

June is "Adopt a Shelter Cat Month," and RHSPCA is offering a discounted price on cat adoption fees. For the month of June, the adoption fee for all kittens and adult cats is only $25.

For more information on how you can adopt Larry, Moe, Curly or any other pet from the RHSPCA, you can call (540) 434-5270 or visit their website.

