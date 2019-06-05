Meet Moon Man and Stephanie, our Pets of the Week

Learn how you can adopt Moon Man and/or Stephanie, or any pet you'd love to love, from Patricia Higgins, with Cat's Cradle, in the video above from WHSV's News at Noon.

Moon Man and Stephanie are adorable 2-month-old domestic shorthair cats. Moon Man is very sweet and content to be held in your arms. Stephanie is playful and affectionate. The two are full of energy — as are their siblings, Morelli and Connie.

During the month of June, Cat's Cradle is running a special: the adoption fee for kittens is only $75. On Saturday, June 8, Cat's Cradle will be at Pale Fire Brewing in Harrisonburg from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. for the Kitten Shower. People are encouraged to bring supplies and food to help care for the kittens, while getting the chance to meet adoptable kittens. The event also features refreshing beer, bake sale goodies and a silent auction.

For more information on how you can adopt a pet from Cat's Cradle, whether Moon Man, Stephanie or any other cat, you can call (540) 433-1135 or visit their website.