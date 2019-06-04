With no jackpot winner, Mega Millions grand prize rises to $530 million

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $530 million after no tickets matched all six of the winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, according to a lottery press release.

The seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history, the grand prize is the highest it’s been since last October when someone won the record-setting $1.537 billion prize.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 46, 25, 48, 68 and 37, and the Mega Ball was 25.

Five tickets won the second prize by matching all the numbers expect for the Mega Ball, according to the press release. Four of them, sold in Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota, were worth $1 million. One, sold in Colorado, was worth $2 million.

At the game’s third prize tier, 46 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win at least $10,000.

A jackpot winner must match all five numbers on the white balls, numbered 1 – 70, and the number on the gold Mega Ball, numbered 1 – 25.

Statistically, you only have a one in 302,575,350 chance of doing this.

If you win the jackpot, it’s time to make an important decision: cash or annuity. Taking the cash will result in a one-time lump sum payment equal to the value of the prize pool. For the upcoming drawing, that’s an estimated $343.9 million.

The annuity option will get you the entire value of the jackpot broken down into small payments over 30 years. Each payment will be 5 percent larger than the last, in order to combat inflation.

Whichever option you choose, taxes will apply.

Nobody has won the grand prize since Hira Singh took home $50 million in the March 12 drawing, but you will have the opportunity Friday night.

When the top prize is finally won, the cash pool will reset at $40 million.

