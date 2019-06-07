Single ticket from California wins $530M Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $40 million after a winning ticket was sold in California.

Mega Millions numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday. (Source: Jordan Smith/Gray TV)

The lucky ticket holder overcame 302,575,350 to one odds Friday night to claim Mega Millions’ seventh largest jackpot in history.

At $530 million, the grand prize was the highest it had been since last October when someone won the record-setting $1.537 billion prize.

The drawing was held at 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The winning numbers were 27, 68, 17, 19, 40 and the Mega Ball number was 2.

A jackpot winner must match all five numbers on the white balls, numbered 1 – 70, and the number on the gold Mega Ball, numbered 1 – 25.

If you win the jackpot someday, it’s time to make an important decision: cash or annuity.

Taking the cash will result in a one-time lump sum payment equal to the value of the prize pool. For Friday’s jackpot, it was an estimated $345.2 million.

The annuity option will get you the entire value of the jackpot broken down into small payments over 30 years. Each payment will be 5% larger than the last, in order to combat inflation.

Whichever option you choose, taxes will apply.

But even if you don’t ever win the big one, smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer of the numbers.

Three tickets won the second prize by matching all the numbers except for the Mega Ball in Friday night’s drawing. They were sold in Arizona, California and Washington state.

At the game’s third prize tier, 48 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win at least $10,000.

The next drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

