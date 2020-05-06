Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in W.Va.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Spring Mills BP in Falling Waters, the West Virginia Lottery announced Wednesday afternoon.

The winning numbers were 7-13-17-21-45 and the Mega Ball was 14.

The ticket was one of four that matched five numbers for the drawing.

The other $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. No one matched all six numbers and Friday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is now $231 million.

Players have 180 days from a draw date to claim their prize. The lucky ticket holder is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and contact the West Virginia Lottery.