Members of Charlottesville 12 mark 60 years since desegregation

It’s been 60 years since a group of 12 African-American children first entered Venable Elementary School and Lane High School in Charlottesville, ending official segregation in Charlottesville's public schools.

On Sunday, four members of that group known as the Charlottesville 12 returned to Venable to commemorate the date and reflect.

Sandra Wicks Lewis recalled being nervous as she climbed the stairs to Venable behind her mother. She says she didn’t understand the significance of the moment.

“At nine years old, no, I did not think I was making history like I [now] know that we did at that time," said Lewis.

In the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racial segregation in schools is unconstitutional. But it took another five years for Charlottesville City Schools to finally allow African-American students to attend Venable and Lane.

Walking the school grounds on Sunday, Lewis was joined by three other members of the Charlottesville 12: Donald Martin, Ronald Woodfolk, and Charles Alexander, now known as the educator and entertainer Alex Zan.

The group stopped by the Venable Annex, a small building behind the main school where they had previously been schooled separately from white students for several months. After the group climbed the stairs at the front of the Venable building, Lewis led a prayer before the group entered the school.

"We pray that our country will continue to move forward," she said.

Alex Zan was starting second grade in 1959 and said he and the other children shouldn't get the credit for what had been a protracted legal battle that paved the way for desegregation.

"Our parents played a pivotal role in terms of integration of schools, along with the NAACP," he said.

Alex Zan says today's parents rely heavily on the schools to handle their children's education. He says they could take inspiration from the parents like his who fought so long and hard for desegregation.

"Back then, our parents were more in tune and more active to make sure we got the education and that things stayed on par," he said.

Lewis says remembering the fight for civil rights in the 1950s and ‘60s is as critical today as it has ever been.

"We need to go back and remember the sacrifices,” she said. “And to take advantage of the opportunities that we still have."