Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Virginia discuss racial issues with Sen. Tim Kaine

Senator Tim Kaine met with minority members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Virignia to discuss racial issues in the commonwealth.

Sen. Kaine started by addressing legislation he is backing on the Senate floor and then opened the meeting up for questions from the participants. Students involved were from all over the state including central Virginia.

“What should we do at a time where we are hearing loud and clear from people that we can’t just give words anymore, we have to see action,” Senator Kaine said.

He also stated it’s important for people to keep pushing the issue of equal rights in order to make a permanent change.