Memorial gift allows for school's renovations

Blue Ridge Christian School is undergoing renovations thanks to a generous memorial gift.

The memorial gift is funding the renovation of the cafeteria commons area and an outdoor courtyard.

While students are out of school for the summer, Blue Ridge Christian School's Upper Campus is taking the time to make adjustments to its new building. Eric Codding, Principal of the Upper Campus, said the school building was first known as Dayton High School and dated back to 1914.

"With any older building, there definitely comes with it some challenges," said Karen Shomo, the head of school for Blue Ridge Christian School.

The basement of the building is being re-done to add a cafeteria commons area and an outdoor courtyard. The renovations are made possible by a memorial gift of $200,000 made by friends and family of Tami Wyse.

"Tami was a Blue Ridge mom for just a few months before she passed away from cancer," said Shomo.

Shomo said that Tami was passionate about education and God's Word, and her family felt that funding the renovations would be a good way to honor her.

Previously, students ate lunch in the gym after chapel. This space will give them an area for better fellowship.

"I think our students and families will be very pleased," said Codding.

Once construction is finished, there will be a memorial plaque in honor of Tami so future students, including her own children, will be reminded of her daily.

"They'll be here at this space in Dayton in just a couple years, and it's really exciting to think about them being in a space and using the cafeteria commons and courtyard space that's in memorial of their mom," said Shomo.

Codding said the goal is to have the renovations completed by September and the courtyard area shortly after.

The school is still looking for more donations for other renovation projects. Next year, seventh and eighth graders will join the ninth through twelfth graders and the school needs more room. Codding said they would like to redo an out-building that will have the art and music classes in it, and on the other side of the basement, they are working on restoring a science room.

Donations to the school can be made by going to their website.