Memorial on Afton mountain for suicide victim, land owners say it needs to be moved

After a Waynesboro man died by suicide, his friend wanted to build a memorial in his honor, but the spot keeps getting destroyed.

Memorial for Adam Cowherd on Afton Cir. | Credit: WHSV

Adam Cowherd died by suicide on Afton Mountain in August, and his friends made a memorial for loved ones to come, sit and remember him.

"He had a smile that would just brighten up the world, and everybody who knew Adam was touched by him in a special way," Troy Southern, friend of Adam said.

As someone who loved the outdoors and mountains, friends said Afton was one of Cowherd's favorite places. Southern wanted to keep his memory alive.

"Something small that just honored him in a place where he wanted to be was just right here in the mountains." Southern said people "started putting flowers and bracelets and necklaces and guitar picks."

Southern dedicated a small memorial to his late friend a couple of weeks ago, but he said the memorial has been continuously moved and damaged.

When southern asked the landowners and groundskeeper about the damage, he said he was told it was in the way of where they mowed, and he couldn't keep it there.

"I just don't think it's a big harm sitting there after I offered to weed-eat and actually rent that itty bitty spot for 20 bucks, but to them it didn't matter," Southern said.

The memorial spot is technically on the grounds of the people who own "The Inn at Afton."

"I told him that's people's memories and stuff," Southern said. "I was just really shocked that people in the community that own business and stuff just wouldn't give a little spot for that and that's the only thing we were really asking for."

The groundskeeper, said they have 60 days before it would have to be moved permanently.

"Just have a little bit of compassion and let us maintain it because it's nice for us to come up here and remember him here," Southern said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.