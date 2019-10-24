Men walking across country to raise money for Va. Beach shooting victims almost home

Four men are in the home stretch of their walk across America to raise money for the survivors and the victims’ families of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

The four men who started their journey in Santa Monica, California back in September entered southwest Virginia on Wednesday.

The men plan to be in Virginia Beach on Sunday and are inviting people to come walk their final mile with them at 3 p.m. They will be meeting at Bay Local on Laskin Road, according to their Facebook page, “VB Strong Coast 2 Coast.”

“Following the tragedy that occurred on May 31st, 2019 in our hometown, we have all wanted to take action to not only bring our community together, but also to make the entire country understand that we, Virginia Beach, STAND STRONG!!!” the group’s Facebook page says.

You can follow them on the final leg of their journey or donate to their cause here.

