Mercury remediation continues on the South River

Decades after mercury was dumped into the environment from the DuPont factory in Waynesboro, work continues to remove it from the banks of the South River.

Remediation efforts along the banks of the South River behind Shiloh Baptist Church. | Credit: WHSV

Mike Liberati is the principal project director for Corteva, which recently separated from Dow DuPont. Liberati said the mercury levels are the result of waste disposal methods used at the factory. Elevated mercury was discovered in fish tissue, which led to a consumption warning that's still in place today, decades after the pollution.

Liberati said after the usually natural decline of mercury didn't happen, they took a look at the area to find the cause. Mercury was still coming into the water indirectly through soil erosion, so they identified six river banks in the first two miles downstream of the factory.

After a successful test run in 2011, they began treating the other banks in 2016. Liberati said that's done either through excavating contaminated soil or capping the banks. He said they've completed five banks, and will start on the final one later this year.

"Though we aren't yet claiming victory," Liberati said, "we are encouraged with the monitoring results that we are seeing."

After they've finished work at the final river bank, Liberati said they'll take time to evaluate the six banks to make sure their procedures are stopping the mercury contamination. He said they hope to eventually remove the consumption advisory.

"Hopefully over time through our efforts, we'll start seeing some improvements in the fish tissue mercury levels and in time, the fish will be able to be consumed," Liberati said.

The remediation efforts have had other benefits for the community aside from removing mercury. As they've worked on the banks, Liberati said they've been able to incorporate their construction work into where the future greenway will go.

The construction road at Shiloh Baptist Church is located on the planned greenway path, and Liberati said they'll do the same at North Park. They were also able to help shore up the bank behind the church, and they put in stone steps to improve river access at Constitution Park.

"We view it as a community service," Liberati said. "It's fortunate that we're not only able to complete our remediation, but there's also a community benefit that results from it."

Trafford McRae, stormwater program manager for Waynesboro, said they've worked a lot with Corteva as they've been remediating the banks. McRae said they've been great to work with, and have worked to make their approach more ecologically viable.

