Longtime Harrisonburg restaurant owner passes away

A longtime Harrisonburg resident who believed it was important to build up the downtown area has died.

Henry "Clay" Clark III passed away at the age of 66.

In his obituary

, Clay had a vision to provide a community space where people could come together and enjoy food, music and art.

In 2007, he opened Clementine Cafe and Ruby's Lounge. However, several years before the opening of the popular Harrisonburg restaurant, Clark worked with others to establish the Mercy House in 1988. In 1990, he opened Hank's BBQ and his business exxpanded.

Clay is survived by his wife, Margaret Calleran Clark, and four children, Meghan, Martin, Patrick, and Molly Clark.