Meteor shower to peak Tuesday night

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak overnight April 21-22.

This is an annual meteor shower and it's peaking overnight Tuesday night, April 21 into the early morning of Wednesday April 22, but is it worth staying up for?

NASA JPL solar system ambassador Tony Rice says, "Visibility will begin around 10:30pm Tuesday night but, as with most meteor showers best viewing will be before dawn as your position on Earth turns into the stream of debris."

That debris is left by Comet Thatcher. Rice says, "Thatcher is a long period comet that makes it way through our part of the solar system every 415 years."

Even though there is some decent viewing, Rice says "I wouldn't expect more than 10 meteors per hour."

Skies in our area should be pretty clear and we won't have an obstruction with the moon since it will be a new moon on Wednesday. So should you see any meteors, they will be easier to spot.

Even those these meteors will radiate out from the bright star of Vega, you don't need to locate that or fix on a certain position. Just let your eyes adjust to the darkness, and look up.

The Lyrids do tend to be dimmer than other meteor showers.

Here's a fun fact for you. the Lyrids were recorded in 687 BC