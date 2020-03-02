Michael Douglas stumps for Bloomberg campaign in Charlottesville

Academy Award-winning actor and producer Michael Douglas visited Charlottesville for his latest role: campaign surrogate for Michael Bloomberg’s Presidential campaign.

The 75-year-old actor spoke to a crowd of Bloomberg supporters on Sunday before a “Get Out the Vote" canvassing event. Volunteers gathered to receive informational packets, coffee and bagels before knocking on doors around the city.

Douglas spoke to the crowd about his longstanding personal relationship with Bloomberg. As a New York resident, Douglas said he had seen first-hand the work Bloomberg had done in the city as its mayor from 2002 to 2013.

He specifically cited Bloomberg’s work to reduce gun violence, and his support of Democratic campaigns in the 2018 midterm elections, as key accomplishments.