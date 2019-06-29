Michigan mother, son dead after vehicle collides with police SUV

A 45-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were killed in an accident involving a police cruiser Friday.

Oweeta Wilkins and her son Aaron were killed instantly, according to police. Witnesses say the police vehicle did not have sirens on before the crash. Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

The victims have been identified as Oweeta Wilkins and her son Aaron, of Inskter, Michigan.

"What happened was very, very tragic," said a witness. "Nothing but an impact, that’s all I heard. It's hard to see, very hard to see."

Michigan State Police said Wilkins and her son were pulling into the parking lot of Happys Pizza when the crash happened.

An Inkster police cruise traveling eastbound then collided with their Buick four-door vehicle as Wilkins made a left turn, Michigan State Police said.

The police officer was transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

"We’re going to take a look at everything. As far as the black box goes, we’re going to take a look at the video camera from the patrol car," said a public information officer with the MSP.

MSP said the police vehicle was responding to a call of a child involved in a pedestrian crash.

The driver of the car and the boy were killed instantly, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.

Witnesses said the police vehicle didn’t have sirens on.

"Lights may have been on but there was definitely no sirens," said the witness.

State police said they will piece everything together from the beginning and determine what went wrong and why two people are dead.

"From the damage to the vehicle and the injuries that are apparent from what we can see without an autopsy, they were both killed in impact," the public information officer said.

