Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp remembers local camper who was killed in a car accident in 2008

After a recent Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp fundraiser at O'Neill's Grill in Harrisonburg, four children were able to go to camp this week for free. The fundraiser brought in $4,500.

When Roy Smith III was three years old, he spilled a hot cup of coffee on himself. It left him with third degree burns on 30 percent of his body.

He was self-conscious of his scars for a few years, but after a week at burn camp, he learned he was not alone.

"This camp helps them heal on an emotional level," Roy Smith Jr., Roy's father said. "But you can survive and you can go on."

Roy went on to be a volunteer firefighter as a teenager and he hoped to come back to camp to be a counselor when he turned 18.

However, he died at 17 as he was responding to a structure fire in McGayhesville. Now, his father comes back to camp every year to honor his only son.

"This is what he enjoyed and for me, it's keeping his memory alive. Campers are coming by and saying be introduced to me as Roy's dad," Smith said.

Smith said he felt his son's pain as a kid when he was burned and the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp helped him heal with his son even after he passed.

Smith said some of his son's counselors are still at the camp today and remember the light Roy brought to the camp.

One of his counselors, Stu Kesilman, said Roy was one of the most notable people he knew. He and other counselors still celebrate his memory years after he passed.

"Roy was just an exceptional young man and I dearly miss him. His presence definitely lives on," Kesilman said. "Matter of fact, that was one of the things that brought me back to camp."

Kesilman said once he heard about Roy's accident, he was reminded of just how important this camp is to kids.

Roy's father said it was hard for him to lose his only son, but he hopes by keeping his memory alive and visiting camp each year, he can help someone else's family.

"If there's anything I can do to be inspirational to anybody, and that's what I'm here for. I'm here for Roy and keep his memory alive," Smith said.

Through team-building and activities, the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp helps children who are burn survivors understand they are not alone. Counselors also show them they can lead successful lives.

For 31 years, the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp has helped kids just like Roy and Roy's memory combined his love of service will live on for years to come.

