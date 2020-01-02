Middle River Regional Jail could be expanding to add 800 more beds

Not much has changed since the Middle River Regional Jail first opened back in 2006.

MRRJ is currently almost three times over its intended capacity, with upwards of 900 inmates a day. The facility was built for 396. | Credit: WHSV

"We're still operating here in 2019 with the same physical plant they built in 2006," Jeffery Newton, superintendent of MRRJ, said.

Almost 15 years later, the jail is looking to expand for the first time. Currently, the jail serves Augusta and Rockingham Counties, as well as Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.

"Our rated capacity is 396, and we're housing north of 900 offenders a day," Newton said. "So we need to do something."

Newton said the process to look at expansion began in 2018. In December, the jail authority submitted an expansion plan to Virginia's Board of Corrections.

He said an architecture firm came in and helped develop a Needs Assessment and Planning Study, which would ultimately be submitted as a Community Based Corrections Plan.

Newton said there were three options at differing costs. MRRJ submitted the first option to the board, which would ultimately add 800 beds at a cost of around $96.3 million.

It's constructed to initially hold an additional 800 offenders, but we'd only ask for authorization for the first 400 beds," Newton said.

However, nothing about the expansion is guaranteed. Newton said they could even choose to do nothing, or a smaller scale project, if they wished. Even if the expansion moves forward, it would not be completed for another three or four years.

In the meantime, Newton said they're looking at other options to manage the population.

"Part of its going to be we're going to have to take some folks, and house them somewhere else," Newton said.

Even that option isn't guaranteed. Newton said overcrowding is an issue in other jails as well. He added the jail is just the executor of what happens in courts. If someone is sent to Middle River, they must accept them, regardless of whether or not there's a bed.

Newton said if the plan is approved, the next step is to take it before the General Assembly. If approved, the state would pay for 25 percent of the project.