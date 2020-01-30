Middle River Regional Jail official accused of delivering contraband

An Augusta County jail employee has been indicted for felony bribery after allegedly distributing contraband to inmates for profit.

According to Middle River Regional Jail, their Office of Professional Review launched an investigation on Nov. 18, 2019, on suspicious that a jail employee was bringing contraband into the facility for inmates to consume.

Their investigation, according to jail officials, landed on Micah Prather, an officer at the jail who they say, on at least one occasion, distributed tobacco products to inmates for his monetary profit.

Prather resigned from his position with the jail on Dec. 27, 2019. The distribution of contraband is alleged to have happened on Nov. 16, 2019.

Jail officials say their investigator coordinated with Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin to prepare a case against Prather for presentation to the Augusta County Grand Jury.

On Jan. 27, the grand jury indicted Prather on a felony count of bribery of a public servant and a misdemeanor count of delivering articles to prisoners.

Prather turned himself in to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 29 and was released on bond.