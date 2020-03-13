Middle River Regional Jail suspends visitation until further notice

As concerns surrounding coronavirus continue to grow across Virginia and locally, the Middle River Regional Jail is rolling out significant changes to their policies for inmates and visitors.

As of Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m., the jail is suspending all family visitation until further notice. Jail officials say inmates can continue to stay in contact with family through email, telephone (debit and collect call) and writing letters.

In light of the State of Emergency for Virginia, the jail is also implementing new steps in response to the spread of the virus.

As of earlier this week on March 9, the jail began taking the temperature of all inmates leaving the facility for court or other appointments.

Effective as of Thursday, the following new policies were implemented:

1. All staff, contractors, and visitors that require entrance to the secure perimeter of MRRJ will be required to have their temperature taken. Any individual with a temperature 100 degrees or more will be denied entry.

2. All inmates to include work release inmates have had their temperature taken prior to departing the facility. Any inmate with a temperature 100 degrees or more will not be permitted to depart the facility, will be segregated and examined by medical staff. Medical staff will consult with the on-call physician if indicated.

3. All inmates returning to MRRJ will have their temperature taken prior to returning to the general population of the facility. Any inmate with a temperature 100 degrees or more will not be permitted to return to the general population, will be segregated and examined by medical staff. Medical staff will consult with the on-call physician if indicated.

4. Every new arrestee processed had the following questions added to the intake interview:

a. Have you traveled outside the United States in the last 21 days?

b. Have you been exposed to anyone that has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus?

c. Have you experienced a cough in the last 21 days?

d. Have you experienced a temperature of 100 or higher degrees in the last 21 days?

e. Have you experienced trouble breathing in the last 21 days?

f. Any inmate responding yes to any of the questions will be placed in a single cell in Intake until further

screened by Medical Staff.

5. Work Release programs have been reduced (no weekend work).

6. Inmate workforce crews (crews under the supervision of jail staff that work in the community) have been reduced.

7. Program staff are discussing with volunteers, that work with inmates, these new protocols. Where indicated, programs lead by volunteers are being suspended.

Jail officials say they will continue to monitor guidance from the CDC and make changes to operations in accordance with those guidelines.

