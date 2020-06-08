Middle school class channels creativity through virtual performance

"The pandemic kind of threw a monkey wrench in our plans for the last nine weeks," said Michael Strawderman, an eighth grade teacher at Thomas Harrison Middle School.

These students helped to produce and perform in this virtual show.

After Governor Ralph Northam ordered all schools to close for the remainder of the school year, one middle school theater teacher wanted to make sure his students still had a chance to perform.

"It seemed a shame since we were kind of robbed of the opportunity to do some of the other performances. We were in the midst of movie making and this script became available," said Strawderman.

It's called "10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine" and has been performed by over 250 schools across the U.S., including in Harrisonburg.

"Since in quarantine, we don't have much to do and people get really bored. It's all these different creative things that people are going to for entertainment in this time." said Olivia Eberly, a co-host of the performance.

Eberly says this experience allowed her to use her creativity, even producing a scene where she got to perform musicals with stuffed animals.

"I got to maneuver the stuffed animals and give them different characters and tell a story with that," said Eberly.

Strawderman says he is incredibly proud of his students and hopes it's a fun memory they will always have to look back on.

"I was just amazed, one with the creativity, and the staging...stuff that they really did on their own that I can't even take credit for," said Strawderman. "They were just total pros about the whole process, so I'm real proud of them."