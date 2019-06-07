Middle school students beautify local parks

As Rockingham County Public Schools finish the school year, two parks in Broadway are now a little nicer thanks to the work of some middle school students.

The students spread mulch around trees.

About sixty 8th graders from J. Frank Hillyard Middle School spent their day giving back to the community by pulling weeds and spreading new mulch.

"Hopefully they'll go into the summer with something to look at every time they come to one of these parks, with a positive feeling telling their friends, family members, they did this," Clay Gordon, a civics teacher at the school who organized the event, said.

Gordon said he thought of the idea when talking to Broadway's town manager.

The students worked in Broadway Community Park and Heritage Park.

"It's a nice feeling that you can come here and help clean up – that's not just going to help you and your school," Christopher Garrison, a student at the school, said. "It's going to help your community. Everybody here can come and enjoy it, what we have done here."

All of the students who helped chose to do so voluntarily.

Gordon said he hopes the day becomes a tradition for J. Frank Hillyard Middle School.