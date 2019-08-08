Middlebrook General store opens with new name, owners

After being closed for almost a year, the Middlebrook General Store re-opened on Thursday with a new name and new owners.

Middlebrook Mercantile opened on August 1. | Credit: WHSV

McKession Irvine and her mother-in-law Janice Irvine run the store together. They call it the Middlebrook Mercantile. Irvine said she drove past it on her way to work every day and it made her sad to see it close.

Her mother-in-law's family purchased the building and they opened the store August 1. Irvine said the community needed a new spot.

"To have a place to grab lunch or to grab grocery staples or just to come in and get a drink as you're passing through," Irvine said. "Because there's nowhere, from kind of Staunton to Lexington, we're kind of stuck in the middle."

Irvine said she's looking forward to getting to know the community by name and already knows some of the regulars.

