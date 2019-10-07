Miles Bobbitt lists goals if elected to clerk of court

Miles Bobbitt is one of five candidates hoping to become the next clerk of court in Augusta County. Bobbitt is currently the director of the Valley Alcohol Action Safety Program, and he thinks that experience will help him if elected.

Miles Bobbitt is one of five candidates running for clerk of court in Augusta County. | Credit: WHSV

Bobbit said he thinks the person serving as clerk of court should have experience in the criminal justice system. He said he's always worked in the criminal justice system, and thinks his budget and grant writing experience will be an asset.

If elected, Bobbitt said he wants to focus on making sure the key services of the clerk's office are done well, including making sure partner agencies have what they need.

"We need to make sure our partner agencies are getting the information they need in a timely manner," Bobbitt said. "There's a lot of agencies in the community that rely on information coming out of the clerk so that they can do their job."

However, it's not just partner agencies using clerk services. Bobbitt said it's important to be responsive to citizens and their needs as well.

"It's not just lawyers, it's not just department of corrections, or probation officers that need the clerk," Bobbitt said. "Every citizen has business at the clerk, and I think we need to be responsive to that."

Bobbitt is running against Steve Landes, Carolyn Bragg, Tracy Pyles and Lauren Griffin for the job. You can click on each candidate's name to see our previous coverage of them.