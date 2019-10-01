Military sees frustrating trend as suicides spike

Military suicides surged this year to a record high among active duty troops, continuing a frustrating trend that Pentagon officials say they are struggling to counter.

The Army, Navy and Marine Corps all saw the rate of suicides go up as well as the overall numbers, with only the Air Force showing a decrease, according to data released by the Pentagon Thursday.

Suicides among members of the Reserves and the National Guard also increased.

Travis Coyle, a local veteran and suicide survivor, said his experience overseas led to one of the darkest periods of his life.

"I experienced a lot of anger, and a lot of anger outbursts at the slightest little things. This was coupled with depression and manic episodes at times," Coyle said. "I had been drinking, and I couldn't deal with the anxiety anymore, and i actually attempted suicide by shooting myself."

Coyle and Mark Lambert, another local veteran, opened the PTSD recovery farm "Living Waters" in Rockingham County to help other struggling veterans.

Lambert said the pentagon report did not surprise him.

"In my own experience, I can see why the number of suicides is growing," Lambert said. "But what we've learned is that things tend to work themselves out if you're willing to put yourself in a position to reach out for help."

The number of suicides across the military increased from 511 in 2017 to 541 in 2018. The Pentagon says the most suicides were young enlisted men and they usually used a gun. Army suicides went from 114 to 139, while the Marines went from 43 to 58 and the Navy went from 65 to 68.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit the website Speaking of Suicide for additional resources.