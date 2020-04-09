Millions awarded in federal grants for local health care centers

Several of our local members of Congress announced new funding for health care facilities in our area on Thursday.

West Virginia

First, in West Virginia, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced nearly $13 million for health care centers across West Virginia.

That money was provided through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program.

“Health centers are essential to our healthcare system in West Virginia, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic which is putting an enormous strain on our medical professionals and facilities. This funding will help our health centers provide essential medical services while ensuring the healthcare access that every West Virginian deserves. I will continue to fight for the people of West Virginia to get the medical supplies and care they need and we will make it through this terrible pandemic together, because West Virginians care for one another,” said Senator Manchin.

“As our state battles the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important that quality health care services are available for all of our residents—including those in small, hard-to-reach communities. These federal grants are an essential part of connecting our communities in West Virginia and providing the care our citizens need. I have been and will continue to fight to make sure our West Virginia medical professionals have the funding they need to provide accessible and affordable health care services that our West Virginia families rely on,” said Senator Capito.

Locally, Pendleton Community Care is receiving more than $1 million.

All of the awards are as follows:

• $1,449,079 – Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center

• $1,385,985 – Cabin Creek Health Systems

• $1,670,476 – WomanCare

• $1,800,142 – MountainHeart Community Services

• $1,011,408 – Pendleton Community Care

• $1,155,707 – Wirt County Health Service Association

• $1,196,703 – Lincoln County Primary Care Center

• $1,624,033 – Rainelle Medical Center

• $1,645,520 – Change, Inc.

Virginia

For the Shenandoah Valley, Rep. Ben Cline (VA-06) announced on Thursday more than $3.7 million in grants for health care facilities throughout Virginia's 6th Congressional District.

Those grants were awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the recently passed CARES Act, which appropriated $2 trillion for COVID-19 relief across the U.S.

“I am pleased that CARES Act is providing much needed relief to not only individuals and small businesses, but to health care facilities as well,” Cline said. “These grants will help ensure that our medical providers have the necessary resources to continue administering the highest level of care to Sixth District residents.”

Recipients of the grant in Cline's district include:

• Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc - $749,720

• Rockbridge Area Free Clinic - $638,180

• Highland Medical Center - $545,375

• Johnson Health Center - $944,165

• Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc - $840,560