Minor damage to Stuarts Draft home after fire that began with wood stove

An Augusta County family will be temporarily displaced after a fire on Thursday that first responders say started with a wood stove.

Early Thursday afternoon, multiple fire department crews responded to a structure fire reported in the 1500 block of Stuarts Draft Hwy. (Rt. 340).

According to fire officials, a fire had started from a wood stove and spread to the side of the house and into the attic. There was a lot of smoke when crews arrived, but they quickly knocked the fire down, keeping damage to the home in a minimal to moderate range.

The people living in the home will be out for several days for needed electrical repairs to the home. In the meantime, the Red Cross is offering support.

As first responders worked to clear any hot spots from the home and throughout their response, the section of Rt. 340 in front of the house was blocked off.

Winter always brings an increase in fires throughout our area, especially with increased use of indoor heating devices, including wood stoves, fireplaces, space heaters, and candles.

Firefighters recommend always making sure to keep household items, like carpets, drapes, furniture, newspapers and magazines at least several feet away from those items and keeping wood stoves and fireplaces maintained every year.