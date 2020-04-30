Minor flooding affects parts of the Valley on Thursday

The Shenandoah Valley has seen several events involving decent rainfall over the last few weeks. It has not arrived in a quick manner, like a flash flood, though.

With river flooding, it takes time for water to accumulate and creeks can still rise after the rain stops.

Easter Sunday weekend brought our first dose of significant rainfall.

Then, even more came last weekend, and on Thursday, April 30, we got the most rainfall this month. Our station received 1.33 inches of rain. Harrisonburg has seen over 6 inches of rain in the month of April.

That's pretty much just as much rain as we recorded from January to March combined.

Rivers and creeks have been rising with all this rain, and with more instances of heavy rain, that just makes it easier for flooding to occur.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for a few areas on Thursday as streams, creeks and rivers began to rise.

One area that was showing some flooding was the South River in Crimora. Some trees were submerged in the river and logs were traveling like a raft down the water.

Tomorrow, we hit the month of May, one of the wettest months of the year. More events of heavy rain will make river flooding even easier.