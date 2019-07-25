Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen supports Children's Miracle Network

Dairy Queens across Virginia are celebrating Miracle Treat Day on July 25.

Donation balloons at the Stuarts Draft Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day. | Credit: WHSV

The Children's Miracle Network raises money and awareness for 170 children's hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, including UVA's Children's Hospital.

One dollar of each blizzard purchased on July 25 goes toward a Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Locally, the money will go to UVA's Children's Hospital.

There was face painting and raffles at the Stuarts Draft Dairy Queen on Thursday, and between 4 and 6 p.m., Sam Bledsoe, from the TV show "Big Brother," was there supporting the cause at the restaurant where she worked as a teenager.

"I've known families that have leaned heavy or relied on UVA and the children's hospital there, and those people are incredible, so why not do everything we can to back them up?" Bledsoe said.

Since it started fundraising for Miracle Treat Day in 2006, the Stuarts Draft Dairy Queen has raised about $100,000 for the Children's Miracle Network.

"Our hospital serves a huge area, and some things are so specific that people from all over the nation come to our hospital at UVA," Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe said she is glad to be a part of something that is so special to the area.

Dairy Queen is open until 10 p.m.