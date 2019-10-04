Missing Hiker in Dolly Sods found

A hiker who was reported missing on Thursday while hiking on Bear Rocks Trail in the Dolly Sods area was found safe and in good condition on Friday.

Officials say West Virginia State Police used helicopters to search for Guy Thursday night and Friday morning.

Officials said Allison Paige Guy was reported missing Thursday at 3 p.m. after calling her parents to tell them she was lost. Officials said her phone was then turned off to save battery life.

First responders said they tried searching for Guy Thursday night with helicopters and K-9s, but were unable to find her due to how dark it was.

They say the search continued Friday morning and they were able to find her safe on Red Creek Trail.

Officials said Thursday night's temperatures were still warm enough to camp out at night, but they were concerned for Friday night's temperature drop, when it's forecast to fall into the 30's in the mountainous area.