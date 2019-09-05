Missing Kentucky girl found naked in West Virginia; man charged

Authorities say a missing 12-year-old Kentucky girl was found in West Virginia and a man has been charged with sexually assaulting her.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says deputies found the girl walking along a highway naked in Anmoore on Wednesday morning.

As deputies were getting her story, they noticed a man walking away from the scene and detained him. The girl then told officials that he had assaulted her.

Christopher Watson is charged with third-degree sexual assault. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney.

Investigators say Watson was driving a red tractor-trailer cab.

The Harrison County Sheriff says the 12-year-old girl was a runaway and had spent the night with the suspect.

"The initial thought was that it was a kidnap victim and the person who had perpetrated the kidnapping was in the area. Upon further investigation, we determined that it was not a kidnapping; however, the juvenile is learned to be a runaway from the Kentucky area," said Sheriff Matheny, with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

"She became frightened of the individual and ran out into some woods and then out onto the highway," said Matheny.

He said a passerby saw her naked on the roadside and called authorities.

The girl was taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Matheny says many questions are still unanswered, such as how the girl got to Harrison County, and the investigation is ongoing.

"There are some suspicious circumstances. This case needs further investigation and as we speak our detectives unit is in the process of doing all of that."

Police say there is no threat to the community.

