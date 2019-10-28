Missing Louisa County girl and abduction suspect may be in West Virginia

Isabel Hicks, the missing girl from Louisa County for whom an AMBER Alert was issued last Friday, may be in two West Virginia counties.

Police believe Isabel Hicks, 14, is with Bruce Lunch, 34, of Bumpass, Virginia in a silver blue Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, they were contacted by the Louisa County Sheriff's Office to notify them that 14-year-old Hicks and 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, her mother's ex-boyfriend who the FBI says abducted her, may be in either Logan or Cabell counties of the Mountain State.

The FBI and police across the country are actively searching, but they have not been found yet.

Hicks was last seen on October 21, 2019 at her Louisa County home around 1 a.m. An Amber Alert was issued on Friday, Oct. 25, a day after the FBI became involved in the case.

The Virginia State Police say she is "in extreme danger" and was abducted by Lynch, who is believed to be armed and potentially dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or Hicks is urged to immediately contact law enforcement and not approach them.

Hicks is described as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 4-feet, 11-inches and weighing 120 pounds.

Lynch is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes and a beard, standing 5-feet, 10-inches and weighing 190 pounds.

It's believed that Lynch is driving a light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071. However, those tags may have been changed.

The FBI believes they're likely in a wooded area conducive to camping.

A Missing Person poster can be found on the FBI website.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. You can also call the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information.

