Missing Rockingham County man found dead in Verona parking lot

A missing man from Rockingham County was found dead in Augusta County on Sunday afternoon.

On June 14, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Food Lion shopping plaza in Verona at 3:58 p.m. to assist in locating 21-year-old Brandon Kelly Reedy, who the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office was searching for as a missing person.

Deputies say a green 2009 Honda, believed to be operated by Reedy, had been spotted in the parking lot and deputies were called to the scene.

When they got there, however, they say they they discovered an unresponsive man in the driver's seat. Members of the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad responded to the scene and checked the man's condition, pronouncing him dead at 4:19 p.m.

The man was positively identified as Reedy. No preliminary cause of death has been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing, pending results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact Investigator Connor Tobin with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333..