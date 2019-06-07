Missing West Virginia girl may be in the Shenandoah Valley

Investigators are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing from her West Virginia home who they say could be with an uncle in Virginia, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says.

Deputies say Abigale Blackburn has been missing from the Oak Hill area of West Virginia since May 27. She was last seen with her uncle, Wade Carl Blackburn, and it was originally believed they were headed toward the town of Grottoes in the Shenandoah Valley.

According to West Virginia law enforcement, their counterparts in Virginia have been unable to locate her.

Anyone with information about where the two may be is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.