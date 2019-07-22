Missing man reported in Augusta County

A 53-year-old man has been reported missing out of Augusta County.

Jose R. Gonzalez, of Waynesboro, was last seen on the morning of July 15 at his house, which he left on foot, and never returned. Gonzalez is listed at 5'5", around 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, a white hat, and black shoes.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.