Youth volunteers come to serve people in the valley

United Methodist Action Reach-Out Mission by Youth, or U.M. ARMY, is a youth-based mission organization made up of more than 4,000 people who are dedicated to serving various communities in different states.

U.M. ARMY helps out at Waynesboro resident's home. | Credit: WHSV

For the week of June 23-29, more than 60 participants are in Waynesboro. There are five different teams of people working on up to 26 projects, from power washing decks to small construction.

U.M. ARMY partnered with Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta and Embrace Waynesboro to help find people in the valley that have needs, and they split up the group to meet as many of those needs as possible.

"We base the teams on ages and skill level of the adults that can lead them," said Darlene Thomas, director of Mission Week with U.M. ARMY, "and it's really a teaching opportunity and a leadership development opportunity for the youth."

The middle school to college-aged participants prepare their own meals and bring their own supplies and tools to the jobs.

"I feel like I'm going to look back at it some years later and just think, I can't believe I helped that person," said Austin Scearce, a participant. "Maybe I'll see them in the future."

They say they are looking forward to serving the people in Waynesboro.

